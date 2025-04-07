10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $94.00 $34.4K 9.7K 33.7K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $77.00 $50.5K 773 4.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $160.00 $380.7K 2.1K 3.3K IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $245.00 $184.2K 3.8K 1.7K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $100.00 $25.0K 22.8K 1.5K BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.50 $34.9K 3.4K 1.0K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $65.4K 9.3K 884 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $86.00 $36.2K 355 855 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $65.00 $69.5K 11.2K 766 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $375.00 $238.8K 2.9K 473

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 9702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 680 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $380.7K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 2166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.2K, with a price of $2710.0 per contract. There were 3854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 720 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 22813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 3447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.4K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 9346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $1507.0 per contract. There were 11233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.8K, with a price of $1592.0 per contract. There were 2944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

