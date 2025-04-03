10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $270.00 $36.2K 2.5K 21.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $217.50 $29.6K 2.6K 9.1K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.50 $31.5K 179 5.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $110.00 $137.9K 18.5K 5.1K CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $52.50 $173.0K 2.7K 2.0K ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $170.00 $2.8 million 11 1.9K ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $120.00 $35.1K 134 1.2K IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $230.00 $256.2K 1.1K 568 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $90.00 $128.6K 14.0K 522 STM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.00 $39.6K 534 201

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $363.0 per contract. There were 2550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 2281 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 2608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 2240 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.9K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 18536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.0K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 2747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 441 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1336 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $2145.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $2510.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $256.2K, with a price of $731.0 per contract. There were 1151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.6K, with a price of $1607.0 per contract. There were 14050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STM (NYSE:STM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 288 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

