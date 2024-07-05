10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $172.50 $35.8K 6.7K 132.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $225.00 $40.3K 14.4K 49.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $131.00 $35.0K 8.8K 13.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $470.00 $31.3K 1.9K 5.9K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $145.00 $25.2K 1.4K 3.1K DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $150.00 $53.0K 6.9K 2.5K AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $1750.00 $28.6K 1.2K 2.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $182.50 $33.5K 1.4K 2.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1500.00 $78.4K 495 970 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $103.5K 13.1K 687

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 485 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 6722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 141 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 14496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 8896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $362.0 per contract. There were 1989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 1409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 6913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $1750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $2865.0 per contract. There were 1205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 1494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $1500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.4K, with a price of $2450.0 per contract. There were 495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 560 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 13187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.