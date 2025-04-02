10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $110.00 $42.1K 41.5K 79.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $315.00 $53.6K 2.0K 5.8K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $152.50 $36.8K 295 1.9K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $210.00 $356.0K 513 1.9K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $35.00 $45.9K 5.2K 1.4K ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $75.00 $29.0K 7.8K 1.2K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $110.00 $27.1K 1.8K 524 AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $230.00 $47.0K 17.5K 448 MNDY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $270.00 $28.8K 1.6K 290 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $175.00 $79.0K 113 40

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $309.0 per contract. There were 41578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 2065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 352 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 193 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $356.0K, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 5259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANET (NYSE:ANET), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 7835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 1876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 79 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 17573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MNDY (NASDAQ:MNDY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $2395.0 per contract. There were 1630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $1975.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

