10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $115.00 $101.0K 71.3K 15.9K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $320.00 $25.2K 20.9K 9.4K APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $340.00 $1.6 million 3.3K 1.0K AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $150.00 $171.9K 1.4K 543 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.00 $36.3K 65 440 RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.00 $33.6K 881 381 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $33.9K 5.2K 362 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $104.00 $53.5K 514 353 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $152.50 $121.5K 233 225 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $290.00 $200.0K 1.8K 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.0K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 71366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 20915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 3325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 521 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.9K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $1212.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 5261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 336 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.5K, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDB (NASDAQ:MDB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 262 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 1812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

