10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $120.00 $37.3K 82.7K 83.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $97.00 $36.6K 4.2K 16.5K XRX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $2.5 million 14.8K 15.0K IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $245.00 $51.4K 45 5.6K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $150.00 $46.8K 7.6K 2.6K DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $97.00 $129.3K 287 2.0K QBTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $8.50 $57.3K 535 1.8K APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $350.00 $150.7K 3.5K 1.5K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $30.00 $48.5K 1.1K 1.4K ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $80.00 $1.1 million 205 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 171 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 82778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 4212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XRX (NASDAQ:XRX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 661 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 15000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.5 million, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 14865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 720 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 7631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 1540 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.3K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.7K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 3585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U (NYSE:U), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 315 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 223 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 1197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 360 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $988.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.