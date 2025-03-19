10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $84.00 $28.4K 3.0K 7.8K WOLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $117.0K 16.0K 6.9K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $290.00 $26.8K 8.4K 6.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $100.00 $27.4K 12.3K 5.4K WULF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.00 $109.1K 0 5.0K CORZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.00 $71.9K 4.4K 2.2K MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $125.00 $35.2K 37.6K 1.5K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $170.00 $81.0K 60 874 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $195.00 $1.4 million 2.5K 800 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $227.50 $46.8K 481 636

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 3003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 16012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1342.0 per contract. There were 8459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $2745.0 per contract. There were 12314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 456 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.1K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.9K, with a price of $742.0 per contract. There were 4403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 37693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 366 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 667 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 2512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.