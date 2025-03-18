10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $26.4K 141.6K 106.2K AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $212.50 $29.9K 7.2K 20.7K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $26.50 $53.2K 1.6K 4.5K QUBT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.00 $50.7K 1.5K 3.1K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $82.00 $41.8K 1.1K 1.7K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.00 $195.7K 1.5K 1.5K WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $43.50 $34.2K 1.1K 1.1K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $56.0K 6.2K 1.0K LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $75.00 $71.5K 598 842 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $95.00 $30.3K 2.0K 607

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 141681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 7252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 555 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 1694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QUBT (NASDAQ:QUBT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 483 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 668 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 412 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.7K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 236 contract(s) at a $43.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 304 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 6245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $1006.0 per contract. There were 598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 2059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

