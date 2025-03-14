10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $125.00 $64.2K 93.5K 61.2K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $25.00 $447.0K 4.6K 58.2K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $350.00 $114.6K 4.9K 36.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $86.00 $224.2K 2.0K 9.7K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $26.7K 21.0K 3.7K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $172.50 $38.5K 1.1K 1.6K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $132.0K 4.4K 1.0K HPQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $25.00 $85.9K 1.7K 772 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $250.00 $104.0K 7.5K 716 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $80.00 $41.1K 867 693

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 93554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 6877 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $447.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 695 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.6K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 4994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 624 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $224.2K, with a price of $356.0 per contract. There were 2058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 21036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 672 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 4462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 508 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.9K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 1799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 7558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 126 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

