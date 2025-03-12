10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $117.00 $43.0K 34.6K 48.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $222.50 $55.3K 3.4K 41.5K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $80.00 $129.9K 7.3K 18.0K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $195.00 $35.1K 6.9K 6.3K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $95.00 $31.0K 2.6K 2.7K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $101.00 $25.2K 4.4K 1.5K BLND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.00 $34.7K 1.8K 1.5K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $270.00 $71.2K 3.1K 1.3K TSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $170.00 $505.1K 5.2K 508 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $42.5K 3.7K 470

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 34682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 3410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 1083 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.9K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 7336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 6902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 4426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLND (NYSE:BLND), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 3100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $505.1K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 5236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 310 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 3795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

