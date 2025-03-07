10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $109.00 $39.3K 3.7K 35.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $390.00 $30.9K 2.0K 6.5K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $175.00 $596.6K 8.1K 2.1K MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $70.00 $539.0K 5.0K 2.1K DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $27.0K 2.8K 1.1K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $27.00 $362.5K 1.5K 1.1K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $190.00 $54.2K 6.3K 605 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $105.00 $25.0K 11 504 OKTA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $115.00 $27.2K 126 452 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $720.00 $66.1K 228 431

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $109.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 2034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 41 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 489 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $596.6K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 8172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $539.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 5053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 2886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $362.5K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 1524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 41 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $1355.0 per contract. There were 6338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $681.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 189 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.