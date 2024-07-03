10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $125.00 $39.7K 71.1K 231.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $222.50 $85.4K 4.8K 26.1K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $189.2K 13.0K 11.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $167.50 $25.0K 3.1K 6.0K SEDG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $40.00 $205.5K 441 2.2K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $1740.00 $30.7K 451 1.7K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/05/24 $835.00 $107.8K 534 1.2K ARM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $182.50 $35.7K 267 1.0K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $160.00 $74.0K 32.3K 1.0K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $135.00 $29.7K 7.1K 855

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 71198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 356 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 4830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 13045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEDG (NASDAQ:SEDG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 198 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 772 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.5K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $1740.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $1026.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $835.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.8K, with a price of $1960.0 per contract. There were 534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 32321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 7122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.