10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $1200.00 $59.9K 13.1K 70.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $21.00 $29.2K 5.4K 11.2K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $430.00 $28.3K 3.3K 4.2K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $165.00 $43.8K 11.3K 2.3K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $190.00 $49.4K 32.1K 2.0K CRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/14/24 $240.00 $38.9K 864 1.4K APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $100.00 $142.8K 940 1.0K MCHP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $92.50 $73.3K 7.0K 735 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $10.00 $55.2K 3.7K 725 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $775.00 $58.0K 184 611

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 13170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 487 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 5419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 3370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $439.0 per contract. There were 11337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $988.0 per contract. There were 32175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 476 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCHP (NASDAQ:MCHP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.3K, with a price of $832.0 per contract. There were 7046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 3778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $775.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

