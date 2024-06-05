10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $1200.00 $49.3K 20.0K 78.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $195.00 $130.5K 21.3K 16.4K CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $350.00 $31.0K 3.0K 8.7K AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $1400.00 $36.2K 2.1K 4.7K CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $16.00 $71.4K 3.7K 4.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $427.50 $41.5K 2.7K 3.8K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $820.00 $33.6K 713 3.7K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.00 $620.0K 8.1K 3.1K ARM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $75.00 $463.7K 4.0K 1.7K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $17.00 $40.0K 9.7K 695

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $2465.0 per contract. There were 20033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.5K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 21389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 3076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $1400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 2112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 662 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 3744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 406 contract(s) at a $427.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 2761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 163 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $620.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 8110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 226 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1750 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $463.7K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 4029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 9797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

