10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $190.00 $27.0K 19.6K 65.6K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $1100.00 $28.5K 12.2K 42.7K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $215.00 $27.1K 70 31.5K MAXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.50 $25.0K 325 15.1K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $800.00 $78.0K 3.3K 8.1K HPQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/31/24 $38.50 $41.0K 376 4.5K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $24.00 $34.5K 6.5K 2.1K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.50 $27.7K 3.7K 1.9K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $120.00 $37.8K 1.5K 1.7K DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $390.9K 1.5K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 19692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 165 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 12270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAXN (NASDAQ:MAXN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 413 contract(s) at a $38.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 516 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 6550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 1850 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 3730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 749 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $4736.0 per contract. There were 1581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 403 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.9K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 1592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

