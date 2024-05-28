10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $1200.00 $25.3K 8.9K 52.7K CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $22.50 $25.3K 1.2K 9.5K DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $170.00 $39.6K 2.0K 3.4K QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $230.00 $810.0K 4.1K 3.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $425.00 $28.1K 3.1K 1.8K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $31.1K 46.8K 910 PSTG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $60.00 $56.0K 1.6K 894 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $270.00 $40.8K 243 759 MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $30.00 $25.4K 17.7K 535 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $140.00 $351.7K 10 420

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 8974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRDO (NASDAQ:CRDO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 181 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $793.0 per contract. There were 2086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $810.0K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 4157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $563.0 per contract. There were 3100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 234 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 46843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTG (NYSE:PSTG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 17793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 388 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $351.7K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

