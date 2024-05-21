10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $192.50 $64.9K 28.2K 64.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $165.00 $25.4K 6.6K 6.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $22.00 $28.4K 23.6K 3.7K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $850.00 $71.0K 1.0K 2.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $970.00 $29.8K 3.3K 1.9K CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $350.00 $32.3K 972 1.1K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $15.00 $82.2K 12.8K 851 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $190.00 $55.5K 1.5K 795 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $185.00 $59.2K 60 613 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $430.00 $66.6K 1.6K 353

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 543 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.9K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 28212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $336.0 per contract. There were 6648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 418 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 23659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 1059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $970.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $2980.0 per contract. There were 3367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $533.0 per contract. There were 972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 1645 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.2K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 12882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 1565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 162 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $366.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $2470.0 per contract. There were 1672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

