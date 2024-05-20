10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $170.00 $30.5K 20.4K 45.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $950.00 $177.9K 1.8K 6.9K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $1000.00 $31.8K 1.9K 5.6K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $127.00 $33.4K 4.2K 4.2K SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $55.00 $290.0K 375 1.0K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.00 $51.8K 31.5K 1.0K AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $95.00 $89.6K 3.1K 635 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $127.9K 1.2K 620 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $110.00 $28.0K 243 605 NICE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $220.00 $39.1K 1.7K 573

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $304.0 per contract. There were 20472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.9K, with a price of $4150.0 per contract. There were 1873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 1933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 833 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 4296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEDG (NASDAQ:SEDG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $290.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 31554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 305 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $1241.0 per contract. There were 3128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 294 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.9K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 1209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 179 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 1753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

