10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $950.00 $133.9K 19.2K 63.8K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $162.50 $31.0K 9.5K 52.4K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $950.00 $120.7K 2.5K 10.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $420.00 $36.6K 12.0K 6.5K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.00 $83.2K 16.3K 2.9K FRSH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $15.00 $52.4K 2.4K 2.0K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $75.00 $176.2K 3.5K 1.3K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $25.00 $25.0K 10.8K 710 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $120.00 $27.0K 2.2K 571 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $340.00 $1.2 million 727 516

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.9K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 19240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 9545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 183 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.7K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 2561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 12056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 183 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 793 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 16379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FRSH (NASDAQ:FRSH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 1860 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 2455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 379 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.2K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 3538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 10870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 2203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

