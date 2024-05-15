10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $950.00 $32.3K 22.9K 83.6K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $182.50 $32.0K 16.4K 3.3K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $285.00 $34.4K 2.4K 3.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $150.00 $51.7K 17.3K 2.6K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $900.00 $459.9K 518 2.6K NTGR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.00 $74.0K 1 2.6K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $110.00 $340.5K 2.1K 1.3K APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $77.00 $51.9K 3 1.1K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $383.4K 6.7K 942 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $175.0K 2.2K 771

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 22916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $802.0 per contract. There were 16468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 118 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 2489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 17378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $459.9K, with a price of $5749.0 per contract. There were 518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTGR (NASDAQ:NTGR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $340.5K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 2153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 1154 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 247 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 880 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $383.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 6775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 2289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

