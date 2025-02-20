10 Industries With Remote Jobs That Pay $100K or More in 2025

Americans have fallen in love with remote work. In fact, FlexJobs found that 87% of job seekers cite remote work as a priority, compared with 76% who cite salary.

Read Next: 6 Part-Time Jobs To Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2025

Find Out: 4 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Not every remote job pays well, of course. But many do, including those in FlexJobs’ top 10 industries for remote jobs. Check out a few jobs in each industry — all of which have positions with six-figure salaries — along with salary ranges.

Also see 50 ways to make money from home.

Computer and IT

Jobs working with computers and information technology can be very lucrative. Take a look at these sample jobs.

Senior software engineer: $130,000 to $145,000

$130,000 to $145,000 Staff data scientist: $180,700 to $257,200

$180,700 to $257,200 Senior AI transformation consultant: $104,700 to $194,300

It hardly comes as a surprise that IT professionals can earn hefty salaries remotely.

Still, if you’ve been waffling about whether to get that IT certification or otherwise level up your job skills, get off the fence and on track for a higher salary.

Discover More: 15 Easy Ways To Make Money in One Hour

Project Management

Project managers do well financially — especially if they can demonstrate a track record of completing projects on time and in-budget. Here are a few jobs that a project manager could have.

Executive projects director: $125,000 to $160,000

$125,000 to $160,000 Technical program manager: $130,000 to $140,000

$130,000 to $140,000 Project management senior consultant: $112,000 to $176,000

Explore getting your Project Management Professional (PMP) certification to ramp up your resume and sort yourself into a higher hiring category.

Business Development

Business development experts grow their respective businesses and get paid well for their efforts. Here are a few jobs they could have.

Contract manager: $70,500 to $137,800

$70,500 to $137,800 Senior business development executive: $132,000 to $165,000

$132,000 to $165,000 Global account director hyperscale: $118,800 to $203,700

Again, it helps to have a track record of success as you interview and negotiate a higher salary. But even junior-level business development professionals can earn a strong salary.

Operations

Operations jobs are another option for remote work. Here are a few sample jobs.

Vice president, assessment development services: $175,000 to $200,000

$175,000 to $200,000 Associate manager, supply chain analytics: $87,000 to $132,000

$87,000 to $132,000 Assistant safety director: $130,000 to $165,000

Not all operations jobs require you to physically walk a factory floor or oversee workers with your own eyes. Today, much of the work overseen by operations managers happens virtually or is spread out across the globe.

Accounting and Finance

Not all accountants prepare personal tax returns (although many of those work remotely and do well financially). Plenty of accounting and financial professionals work as auditors, or analysts, or oversee teams of bookkeepers and other financial workers. And they increasingly do so remotely — with a six-figure salary.

Here are a few jobs in accounting and finance.

Quantitative analyst: $102,000 to $155,000

$102,000 to $155,000 Senior value consultant: $106,000 to $172,000

$106,000 to $172,000 Manager, global accounts receivable: $138,000 to $152,000

Medical and Health

Since the pandemic in particular, healthcare has embraced remote consultations and work. Here are a few sample jobs.

Healthcare quality and accreditation specialist: $100,000 to $130,000

$100,000 to $130,000 SH imaging trainer and screening analyst: $97,300 to $194,700

$97,300 to $194,700 Nutritionist maternal and infant: $100,000 to $155,000

Yes, the world will always need in-person nurses, surgeons and other care providers. But it has also made room for telecommuters as well, from telehealth to managing teams to medical imaging and more.

Sales

Sales positions also offer great remote opportunities. Here are a few options.

Account executive, commercial: $104,580 to $149,399

$104,580 to $149,399 Senior sales manager: $91,500 to $127,600

$91,500 to $127,600 Director, sales training: $130,000 to $165,000

In sales, you have simple, easily measurable metrics for success. You either deliver sales or don’t. For those who can sell anything under the sun, the sky’s the limit for salaries and commissions.

Customer Service

Customer services jobs are another option for remote work. Check out these sample jobs.

Customer success engineer: $115,000 to $135,000

$115,000 to $135,000 Manager, strategic customer success: $150,000 to $170,000

$150,000 to $170,000 Senior manager, customer experience: $108,000 to $161,000

Not every customer service job has migrated to a call center overseas. Many U.S. companies want customer service representatives and managers in the U.S. — and they’re willing to pay for it.

Communications

Communications professionals combine marketing, sales, public relations and customer service to make sure companies send the right message at the right time. Here are a few job options.

Senior manager, PR and communications: $160,000 to $200,000

$160,000 to $200,000 Director, content and communications: $140,000 to $180,000

$140,000 to $180,000 Copy supervisor: $110,000 to $125,000

For many communications positions, talent matters more than in-person appearances. They’d just as soon hire a superstar from two states away than a middling local comms professional.

Marketing

Marketing also offers lucrative remote opportunities. Consider these sample jobs.

Senior performance marketing manager: $104,000 to $169,000

$104,000 to $169,000 Lead product marketing manager, new markets: $126,000 to $182,000

$126,000 to $182,000 Content marketing lead: $140,000 to $170,000

Like so many of the career tracks on this list, marketing professionals’ paychecks reflect the value they create for their employers.

If your marketing campaigns generate $250,000 in revenue for your company, they probably won’t blink to pay you $125,000. Document your results — and negotiate for a strong salary that you can earn from anywhere in the world.

Editor’s note: All salary ranges were provided by FlexJobs and were sourced using job descriptions and PayScale data.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Industries With Remote Jobs That Pay $100K or More in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.