10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $3.2 million 4.2K 10.1K FWRD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $35.00 $27.9K 11.2K 4.4K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.00 $527.5K 519 2.5K ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $9.00 $40.1K 3.1K 1.6K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $80.00 $31.9K 2.1K 1.5K RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.00 $94.5K 3.2K 1.1K NKLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.00 $498.0K 5.2K 1.0K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $160.00 $39.4K 647 501 PAYX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $140.00 $83.8K 1.0K 421 WSC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $28.2K 449 357

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 490 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 7462 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.2 million, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 4223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FWRD (NASDAQ:FWRD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 193 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 11280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $527.5K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 3105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $742.0 per contract. There were 2164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1050 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 3215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $498.0K, with a price of $498.0 per contract. There were 5256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYX (NASDAQ:PAYX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WSC (NASDAQ:WSC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 332 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

