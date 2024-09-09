10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $66.00 $68.0K 827 2.0K EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.00 $42.2K 2.4K 919 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.00 $43.6K 3.1K 402 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $62.0K 3.8K 255 MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $140.00 $109.0K 188 242 RTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $130.00 $26.9K 2.7K 65 DOV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $180.00 $40.9K 188 51 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $300.00 $49.5K 467 47 WM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $215.00 $33.8K 40 40 CARR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $45.9K 80 30

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 2489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 341 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 3142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 3886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM (NYSE:MMM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.0K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX (NYSE:RTX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 2745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOV (NYSE:DOV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 284 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WM (NYSE:WM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CARR (NYSE:CARR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 494 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.