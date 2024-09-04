10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $34.9K 13.0K 5.5K IEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $171.4K 6.1K 421 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $75.00 $43.2K 0 248 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $140.00 $215.0K 374 200 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $210.00 $55.5K 299 167 LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $19.00 $75.2K 0 100 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.50 $49.0K 32.3K 100 ADP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $280.00 $60.3K 284 33 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $230.00 $25.7K 242 29 LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $28.7K 5.0K 20

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 13041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IEP (NASDAQ:IEP), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 418 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.4K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 6135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 380 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.0K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVAV (NASDAQ:AVAV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $752.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 32394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 289 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1285.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 5049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.