10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $175.00 $35.5K 21.9K 3.0K LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $121.5K 4.4K 910 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $20.00 $110.0K 1.5K 640 HWM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $105.00 $236.5K 211 552 NVT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $65.00 $92.5K 95 503 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $216.7K 1.3K 234 BLDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $170.00 $183.0K 159 150 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $45.00 $64.6K 300 125 RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $27.5K 6.5K 86 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $75.00 $38.3K 1.8K 84

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 21924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 506 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HWM (NYSE:HWM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 142 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVT (NYSE:NVT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 506 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.7K, with a price of $3870.0 per contract. There were 1347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLDR (NYSE:BLDR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.0K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 478 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.6K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 205 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 6544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $767.0 per contract. There were 1802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

