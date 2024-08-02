10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $58.00 $25.3K 2.4K 1.5K EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.50 $52.3K 15.1K 1.3K DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $370.00 $198.0K 2.4K 1.0K GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $170.00 $66.8K 619 607 WSO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $450.00 $171.6K 541 541 ODFL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $185.00 $70.0K 514 427 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $38.00 $45.8K 492 361 URI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $710.00 $351.4K 842 195 FTAI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $115.00 $29.5K 200 116 CAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $80.00 $34.5K 5 82

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 2457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 532 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 15174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.0K, with a price of $2225.0 per contract. There were 2431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $1519.0 per contract. There were 619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WSO (NYSE:WSO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.6K, with a price of $3300.0 per contract. There were 541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ODFL (NASDAQ:ODFL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI (NYSE:URI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $710.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $351.4K, with a price of $6276.0 per contract. There were 842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTAI (NASDAQ:FTAI), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

