10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.00 $31.4K 40 2.5K ENVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $14.00 $55.0K 350 2.2K UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $65.00 $49.5K 788 1.9K MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $119.00 $45.1K 0 1.4K BR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $220.00 $187.7K 19 276 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.00 $72.5K 4.8K 250 NOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $460.00 $193.0K 677 207 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.00 $47.2K 396 200 PAYC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $165.00 $30.5K 117 137 XPO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $110.00 $105.0K 507 98

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1013 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMM (NYSE:MMM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 902 contract(s) at a $119.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BR (NYSE:BR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.7K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 4844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOC (NYSE:NOC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $193.0K, with a price of $1930.0 per contract. There were 677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 508 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $472.0 per contract. There were 396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAYC (NYSE:PAYC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPO (NYSE:XPO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $1333.0 per contract. There were 507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

