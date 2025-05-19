10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $55.00 $192.7K 12.5K 1.7K VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $110.00 $52.7K 581 1.2K JCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $100.00 $330.0K 2.2K 1.0K ADP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $320.00 $59.8K 1.7K 583 NXT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $55.00 $41.8K 3.5K 360 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $85.00 $196.5K 358 300 ARRY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.00 $38.0K 23 200 BWXT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $60.00 $195.9K 3 38 ALK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $52.50 $44.8K 374 38 UNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $35.1K 400 27

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1592 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.7K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 12549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $1078.0 per contract. There were 581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JCI (NYSE:JCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 1767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 3585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 395 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.5K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARRY (NASDAQ:ARRY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BWXT (NYSE:BWXT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.9K, with a price of $5156.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALK (NYSE:ALK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNP (NYSE:UNP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

