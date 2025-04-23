10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $25.50 $125.5K 106 19.0K ALK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $40.00 $404.6K 89 5.3K FDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $210.00 $27.7K 1.3K 996 HTZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $29.1K 1.6K 618 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $110.00 $28.2K 5 249 RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.00 $162.4K 0 220 DAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $80.00 $50.0K 72 209 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $177.50 $39.5K 6 191 AXON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $550.00 $36.8K 41 169 AZEK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $50.00 $72.2K 0 168

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 1055 contract(s) at a $25.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.5K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALK (NYSE:ALK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $404.6K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 1354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTZ (NASDAQ:HTZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 268 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $416.0 per contract. There were 1660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.4K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAC (NYSE:DAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $2640.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AZEK (NYSE:AZEK), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 168 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.2K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

