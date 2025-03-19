10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VSTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.00 $260.0K 0 4.0K RHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $50.00 $32.5K 19 2.1K LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $370.00 $53.1K 475 228 KTOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $32.50 $58.5K 222 150 MMM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $175.00 $45.3K 0 100 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $200.00 $50.8K 2.0K 93 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $90.00 $28.7K 1.0K 89 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $65.00 $32.8K 1.3K 75 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $230.00 $94.7K 142 72 POWL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $180.00 $26.5K 43 26

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For VSTS (NYSE:VSTS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RHI (NYSE:RHI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMT (NYSE:LMT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 184 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMM (NYSE:MMM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $607.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 667 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 2065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $958.0 per contract. There were 1009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 1388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.7K, with a price of $2630.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding POWL (NASDAQ:POWL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

