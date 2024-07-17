10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $70.00 $56.7K 25.3K 12.5K FLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $55.00 $53.5K 6.0K 1.9K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $11.00 $84.0K 17.2K 1.3K SHLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $8.00 $25.9K 487 833 PBI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $5.00 $33.3K 7.1K 100 BLDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $165.00 $26.1K 844 52 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $40.4K 432 41 CARR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $65.00 $412.5K 492 1 UNP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $210.00 $51.2K 135 0 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $70.2K 1 0

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 25374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLR (NYSE:FLR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 121 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 6095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 2002 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 17238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHLS (NASDAQ:SHLS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 647 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBI (NYSE:PBI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 7186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDR (NYSE:BLDR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $2020.0 per contract. There were 432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CARR (NYSE:CARR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $412.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNP (NYSE:UNP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 548 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.2K, with a price of $7024.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

