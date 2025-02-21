10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $102.00 $29.3K 3.6K 1.1K GRAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $40.0K 60.8K 968 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $185.00 $26.7K 6.4K 938 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $21.00 $243.6K 191 922 PBI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $49.7K 205 607 SMR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $23.00 $110.3K 931 518 CMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $360.00 $40.0K 139 408 JOBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $34.2K 2.0K 252 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $210.00 $50.9K 675 183 AZEK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $28.6K 385 110

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 3693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRAB (NASDAQ:GRAB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 693 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 60863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 6417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.6K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PBI (NYSE:PBI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 994 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMR (NYSE:SMR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 382 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.3K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMI (NYSE:CMI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 693 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 2068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AZEK (NYSE:AZEK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

