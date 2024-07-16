10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.00 $1.0 million 20.4K 69.3K CHPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $2.50 $26.7K 560 5.6K UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $50.00 $42.3K 9.7K 3.2K BLDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $200.00 $28.7K 1.2K 1.2K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $75.0K 14.0K 886 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $200.00 $50.7K 1.2K 575 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $365.00 $181.7K 140 347 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $155.00 $30.0K 634 52 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $54.1K 530 38 WCC PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $180.00 $26.4K 5 22

• Regarding ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 33565 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 20414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHPT (NYSE:CHPT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 1576 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 9704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDR (NYSE:BLDR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 185 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 14067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 1230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 460 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.7K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 549 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $5415.0 per contract. There were 530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WCC (NYSE:WCC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

