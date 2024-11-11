10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $65.00 $35.6K 1.4K 2.6K BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.00 $28.9K 8.1K 1.7K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $310.00 $26.8K 269 1.1K HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $200.00 $465.3K 1.9K 543 SYM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $116.0K 408 401 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $75.00 $30.5K 12.7K 283 NXT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $50.5K 93 200 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $90.00 $45.9K 2.4K 139 RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $12.00 $28.9K 283 126 SPCE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $25.3K 0 90

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $713.0 per contract. There were 1408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 193 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 8101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 431 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON (NASDAQ:HON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 767 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $465.3K, with a price of $4700.0 per contract. There were 1965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 431 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $306.0 per contract. There were 12717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 795 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $2020.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 2464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

