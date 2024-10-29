10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.00 $60.8K 28.5K 651 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $44.5K 3.0K 613 TT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $400.00 $46.0K 2.9K 458 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $80.00 $41.0K 35 258 LUV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $27.50 $25.3K 3.0K 117 OC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $170.00 $25.7K 56 100 SWK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $286.0K 21 100 CTAS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $205.00 $29.9K 81 59 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $820.00 $34.6K 287 36 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $380.00 $26.7K 705 23

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 641 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 28576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 3019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TT (NYSE:TT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 2917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 52 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $419.0 per contract. There were 3040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OC (NYSE:OC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWK (NYSE:SWK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 444 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $286.0K, with a price of $2860.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTAS (NASDAQ:CTAS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $599.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URI (NYSE:URI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $2310.0 per contract. There were 287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $2675.0 per contract. There were 705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

