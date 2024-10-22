10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $6.00 $42.3K 2.2K 11.4K GRAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.50 $37.5K 450 5.5K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.50 $75.2K 49.2K 2.6K MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $140.00 $98.0K 290 1.4K BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $160.00 $305.6K 377 973 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $15.00 $46.8K 320 274 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $24.00 $43.2K 1.0K 234 MYRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $120.00 $106.8K 0 120 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $287.50 $38.3K 164 59 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $130.00 $44.4K 1.1K 31

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1058 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 2214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRAB (NASDAQ:GRAB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 49222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM (NYSE:MMM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.0K, with a price of $987.0 per contract. There were 290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 597 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $305.6K, with a price of $512.0 per contract. There were 377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 242 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 1001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MYRG (NASDAQ:MYRG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.8K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 451 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 1101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

