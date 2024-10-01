10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $37.9K 34.8K 1.3K BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $250.00 $40.9K 1.4K 1.2K LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $615.00 $45.8K 315 552 NXT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $40.00 $35.2K 5.1K 413 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $145.00 $34.2K 346 349 AVAV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $290.00 $139.9K 0 179 LHX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $260.00 $37.6K 1.3K 72 BLDR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $37.4K 79 61 SAVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $28.6K 9.5K 52 FTAI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $145.00 $31.1K 0 33

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 472 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 34817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 262 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMT (NYSE:LMT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $615.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 294 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 5145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM (NYSE:MMM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $1108.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVAV (NASDAQ:AVAV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 171 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.9K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LHX (NYSE:LHX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLDR (NYSE:BLDR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVE (NYSE:SAVE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 9515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTAI (NASDAQ:FTAI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 262 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $2830.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

