10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.00 $27.6K 4.9K 1.3K CAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $350.00 $28.5K 2.5K 1.0K LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.00 $25.0K 6.3K 905 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $90.00 $35.2K 3.8K 676 JCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $77.50 $35.1K 44 290 AYI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $270.00 $179.3K 13 141 CSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $35.00 $29.6K 0 109 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $87.50 $127.5K 27 107 ADP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $270.00 $27.0K 83 62 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $52.00 $27.2K 942 58

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 4929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 2544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 6372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 3861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JCI (NYSE:JCI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AYI (NYSE:AYI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.3K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 357 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 294 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 266 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

