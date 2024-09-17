10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $80.00 $89.8K 642 5.7K CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.50 $31.5K 15.1K 1.0K RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $12.00 $46.7K 3.7K 340 SYM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $15.00 $114.0K 106 300 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $250.00 $110.2K 219 108 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $37.6K 330 89 LMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $565.00 $102.0K 180 78 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $195.00 $50.1K 6 46 GWW CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1060.00 $32.4K 0 41 FERG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $180.00 $53.7K 3 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For JCI (NYSE:JCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 122 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 418 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.8K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHPT (NYSE:CHPT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 987 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 15123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 822 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 3726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 157 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.2K, with a price of $2250.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 486 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMT (NYSE:LMT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $565.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 122 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $2005.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GWW (NYSE:GWW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $1060.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FERG (NYSE:FERG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $2663.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

