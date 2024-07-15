10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.00 $164.8K 1.6K 15.3K HON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $220.00 $48.7K 966 729 ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $277.5K 12.0K 302 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $350.00 $50.6K 715 152 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $360.00 $27.9K 437 85 JBHT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $175.00 $87.1K 107 66 GWW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1030.00 $56.7K 0 62 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $80.00 $69.7K 1.0K 62 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $37.00 $26.2K 440 44 NXT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $55.00 $76.8K 489 8

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 5496 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.8K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 1626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $277.5K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 12071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $1635.0 per contract. There were 715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1862.0 per contract. There were 437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JBHT (NASDAQ:JBHT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.1K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GWW (NYSE:GWW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $1030.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $3150.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 1029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 340 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.8K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

