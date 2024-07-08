10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.00 $477.0K 7.5K 9.0K EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.50 $78.7K 7.9K 1.0K ENVX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $17.00 $37.2K 6.9K 940 FAST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $64.62 $57.9K 1.1K 202 DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $42.50 $30.6K 0 74 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $95.00 $77.4K 494 53 SPCE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.00 $26.1K 263 33 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $300.00 $35.2K 51 27 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.00 $77.2K 949 23 PAYX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $125.00 $29.5K 167 11

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 256 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 9000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $477.0K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 7525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 949 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 7918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1165 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 6918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FAST (NASDAQ:FAST), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $64.62 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 1172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $444.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 102 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $7045.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 193 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAYX (NASDAQ:PAYX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.