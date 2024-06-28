10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $42.0K 19.9K 5.8K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $65.00 $63.7K 2.2K 1.9K FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $300.00 $37.9K 77 836 ERJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $25.00 $30.8K 2.2K 304 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $165.00 $25.0K 823 174 PWR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $280.00 $36.0K 306 112 CAR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $95.00 $41.4K 1.0K 100 ZIM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $12.00 $101.5K 1.0K 100 FTAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $95.00 $220.2K 4.6K 22 TDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1300.00 $40.8K 0 16

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 567 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 19994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 2266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX (NYSE:FDX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ERJ (NYSE:ERJ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PWR (NYSE:PWR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $552.0 per contract. There were 1058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.5K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 1050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTAI (NASDAQ:FTAI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 242 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.2K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 4606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDG (NYSE:TDG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 539 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $1300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $20400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

