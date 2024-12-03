10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $25.00 $31.0K 2.7K 1.7K JOBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.00 $156.7K 10.7K 1.6K BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.00 $232.5K 894 1.5K TRU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $100.00 $29.1K 6.2K 800 NNE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $30.00 $138.9K 1.4K 429 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $62.00 $37.6K 63 294 SYM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.00 $37.5K 2.0K 275 NKLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $4.50 $43.7K 91 271 LDOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $170.00 $166.0K 221 202 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $47.9K 3.0K 194

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 2770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 135 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1650 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 10734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRU (NYSE:TRU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 6223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 135 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 421 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.9K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 264 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LDOS (NYSE:LDOS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.0K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 409 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 3013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

