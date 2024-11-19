10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $30.00 $37.6K 659 3.3K RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $23.00 $49.0K 600 693 LUNR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $13.00 $30.2K 279 662 XMTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $30.00 $50.0K 255 500 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $44.5K 26.4K 380 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $34.4K 710 363 POWL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $150.00 $30.0K 202 103 HWM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $115.00 $34.8K 75 51 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $330.00 $36.6K 861 25 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $900.00 $29.0K 154 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GEO (NYSE:GEO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 13, 2024. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XMTR (NASDAQ:XMTR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMR (NYSE:SMR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $1485.0 per contract. There were 26483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 423 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 363 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding POWL (NASDAQ:POWL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HWM (NYSE:HWM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $2442.0 per contract. There were 861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URI (NYSE:URI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

