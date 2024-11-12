10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $32.0K 1.4K 1.3K PH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $640.00 $41.6K 309 585 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $105.00 $60.0K 11 500 MTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $125.00 $51.6K 25 235 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $22.00 $28.0K 1 100 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $43.00 $48.4K 60 44 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $400.00 $41.2K 214 30 URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $770.00 $56.6K 25 20 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $220.00 $51.3K 101 20 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $36.1K 55 1

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 430 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PH (NYSE:PH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $640.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTZ (NYSE:MTZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on December 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $4845.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 430 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $4120.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI (NYSE:URI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $770.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $5661.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 430 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $12826.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 430 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $36169.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.