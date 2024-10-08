10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LASE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.50 $35.2K 13 840 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $51.00 $25.4K 1.4K 457 KNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $57.50 $29.2K 441 195 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $410.00 $57.4K 263 190 EH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.00 $47.7K 437 123 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $120.00 $84.7K 1.1K 111 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $390.00 $43.4K 1.9K 110 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $63.00 $31.0K 4 100 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $270.00 $37.9K 1.4K 66 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $420.00 $25.3K 160 56

• Regarding LASE (NASDAQ:LASE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 156 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 1464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KNX (NYSE:KNX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $2127.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EH (NASDAQ:EH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 191 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 801 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.7K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 1168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 1926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX (NYSE:FDX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 1482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $1269.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

