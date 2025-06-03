10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $220.00 $33.0K 12.0K 2.7K FLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $42.50 $32.7K 6.5K 2.4K EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $33.0K 35.1K 1.6K AMTM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $17.50 $39.5K 2.1K 1.1K UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $80.00 $210.0K 3.2K 900 CSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.50 $56.0K 2.5K 627 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.00 $28.8K 1.7K 487 WM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $240.00 $96.0K 281 308 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $500.00 $98.0K 412 199 AVAV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $230.00 $142.8K 1 157

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 12059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FLR (NYSE:FLR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 6594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 227 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 35195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMTM (NYSE:AMTM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 989 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 2198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 2545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 1712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WM (NYSE:WM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMT (NYSE:LMT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVAV (NASDAQ:AVAV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.8K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

