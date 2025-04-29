10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $27.50 $43.5K 597 2.1K JBLU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.50 $38.8K 8.5K 1.4K GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $32.50 $25.0K 39 1.0K KBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $60.00 $28.0K 518 976 ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $39.9K 15.9K 642 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $220.00 $98.5K 357 537 CSX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $27.50 $40.0K 1.4K 500 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $390.00 $95.7K 992 421 LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $37.0K 3.0K 359 WCC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $170.00 $55.1K 80 345

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 990 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBLU (NASDAQ:JBLU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 262 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 658 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 8502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEO (NYSE:GEO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KBR (NYSE:KBR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 926 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 262 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 487 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 15954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.5K, with a price of $2072.0 per contract. There were 357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 143 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.7K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 262 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 3022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WCC (NYSE:WCC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

