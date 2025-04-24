10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $30.00 $93.7K 5.9K 2.1K LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.00 $31.5K 4.2K 647 ALK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.50 $69.7K 38 500 RBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $95.00 $39.0K 1.3K 150 PAYC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $190.00 $28.3K 142 101 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $160.00 $330.8K 729 74 LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $27.50 $32.8K 761 70 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $400.00 $140.0K 117 67 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $300.00 $80.0K 943 59 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $280.00 $71.0K 17 58

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For GEO (NYSE:GEO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 5933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 420 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 4233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALK (NYSE:ALK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 267 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBA (NYSE:RBA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 1354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYC (NYSE:PAYC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 603 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.8K, with a price of $4595.0 per contract. There were 729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 420 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 330 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

