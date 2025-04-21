10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.00 $56.0K 341 2.0K PBI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $5.00 $271.5K 3.3K 1.7K CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $75.00 $50.4K 98 980 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.66 $42.3K 12.7K 864 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $155.00 $57.5K 489 432 LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $32.50 $28.6K 3.6K 32 CMI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $300.00 $39.3K 32 15 UAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $91.00 $26.3K 10 14 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $400.00 $101.5K 20 10 NOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $535.00 $30.3K 38 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PBI (NYSE:PBI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 634 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 724 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $271.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 3331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $1097.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 270 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 368 contract(s) at a $16.66 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 12704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 3694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMI (NYSE:CMI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 423 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $2620.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $91.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $2633.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.5K, with a price of $10150.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOC (NYSE:NOC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $535.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $2020.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

